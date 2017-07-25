Pakistan hockey team training camp begin

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)

secretary Shahbaz Ahmed has said that about sixty senior players

would attend the national training camp in Islamabad.

Talking to Radio Pakistan Shahbaz Ahmed Senior said Pakistan

hockey team training camp started from Tuesday in connection with

the preparation for the Asia Cup 2017 to be played in Bangladesh

from 12th October.

He further said that the new national selection committee

and the new team management had been appointed keeping in mind the need of the hour.

“We don’t have much time and we can’t afford to do many

experiments. We have only two months before the Asia Cup, which is

a tough tournament,” Shahbaz concluded.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior said federation is

focusing on the under-18 as the players are working very hard to

excel in the game.