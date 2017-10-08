Pakistan hockey team departs to Dhaka

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Pakistan hockey team departed to Dhaka on Sunday to participate in the 10th Asia Cup.Captain Mohammad Irfan expressed confidence that Pakistan would put up a good show in the eight team competition, said a PHF press release issued here.

Pakistan starts it campaign on October 11, with a match against hosts Bangladesh.Next, they face Japan on October 13.

The last pool match is against the traditional rivals India on October 15.Pool A includes Pakistan, India, Bangladesh & Japan while Pool B comprise South Korea, Malaysia, China and Oman.

The Teams finishing at the top two positions in each pool will then figure in the four team second round starting from October 18.The teams finishing 1st and 2nd in the second round would play the final on October 22.