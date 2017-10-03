Pakistan highlighted issue of Rohingya refugees at UNHCR

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Federal Minister for States and

Frontier Regions Lt. Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, highlighted the

issue of five million Rohingya refugees at the 68th Meeting of UNHCR

Executive Committee at Geneva.

While delivering Pakistan’s statement at the meeting

the minister said that it was a fact that 86 per cent of refugees were

hosted in developing countries, including Pakistan.

Emerging and protracted forced displacements at such a large

scale create political, socio-economic, security and environmental

challenges and difficulties for host countries.

The minister has presented the stance of Pakistan that root

causes of displacement need to be addressed on priority basis, said

a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Highlighting the stance of Pakistan, the minister said there is

a need for devising a comprehensive burden sharing mechanism to address

the issues of refugees all over the world.

The minister also highlighted the efforts of Pakistan with

unparalleled generosity and hospitality in hosting Afghan refugees

for over 38 years but Pakistan had not received due recognition for

this immense public good.

The Government of Pakistan was committed to voluntary

repatriation of Afghan refugees in safety and with dignity.

Currently, the Government stakeholders were effectively carrying

out the implementation of the Afghan Management and Repatriation

Strategy, approved by the Government earlier this year.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of UNHCR in The

enhancement of voluntary repatriation grant from US$ 200 to 400

during 2016 helped returnees anchor in Afghanistan. But, also

cautioned against cut in any repatriation grant and also made it

cleared that local integration is not considered or supported by

Pakistan.

Pakistan had always supported and shall continue to support

all efforts to ensure peace and prosperity in Afghanistan. A stable

and prosperous Afghanistan is in our own national interest.