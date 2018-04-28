Pakistan High Commissioner to UK visits Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce

LONDON, Apr 28 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Syed Ibne Abbas on Saturday visited Greater

Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC) and discussed ways and means for the promotion of trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK.

According to a statement of the High Commission issued here, Syed Ibne Abbas was greeted by Paul Faulkner, CEO GBCC, Steve Brittan, Former President GBCC, Nasir Awan, Director GBCC & former President Asian Business Chambers of Commerce (ABCC), Qasim Majeed, newly elected President of ABCC, Russel Jeans, Chief Operating Officer GBCC, Mark Sankey, Head of Department for International Trade (DIT) team & Sunny Arif Committee member of ABCC.

During the meeting, Paul Faulkner briefed the High Commission on the role of GBCC and the

opportunities available for promotion of trade and investment especially in post Brexit scenario.

He further added that GBCC has a huge following among the business community and the available

opportunities in Pakistan can be disseminated among them through their web/social media channels.

Nasir Awan, President ABCC said ABCC was already working to promote the institutional linkages

between district Chambers of Commerce in Pakistan and the GBCC.

He recalled the recently held Pak-UK Investment Conference in December 2017 which was a great success in bringing the business community from both the countries together and to encourage forging and improving trade ties.

He underlined the fact that the true word about the potential of Pakistani businesses and the improved security situation was not getting out which was not encouraging the local businesses to go to Pakistan.

The high commissioner thanked the GBCC for hosting the reception. He endorsed the view of Nasir Awan and Steve Brittan, who had been doing business in Pakistan for the last many years that the improved investment and trade opportunities were not getting out to the local businesses in the UK commensurate with the true potential in Pakistan.

He highlighted the potential of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan’s economy which was registering a growth rate 5.5%.

He said in the context of 2022 Commonwealth games and the projects like High Speed 2 (HS2),

Birmingham would become a very attractive hub for promoting businesses and attracting trade opportunities.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the GBCC would host a “Pakistan Day ceremony” in the Chamber building within next 3 months to appraise the business community about trade & investment opportunities in Pakistan. The consulate will share data with the GBCC on monthly basis to be disseminated to GBCC digital e-mail database of over 16000 business enteritis; and in the prelude to the Commonwealth games 2022, the Consulate together with the GBCC will organize events involving Sialkot and other Pakistan Chambers.