Pakistan high commissioner to UK met local leadership of Bradford

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner H.E. Syed Ibne

Abbas has met with Abid Hussain, Lord Mayor of Bradford, Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of Council and other representatives of Council in the City Hall during his visit to Bradford.

According to a message received here, High Commissioner congratulated

the Lord Mayor and Leader of Council on assuming the prestigious office and the Chair of `West Yorkshire Combined Authority’, respectively.

Accompanied by the consul general Ahmad Amjad Ali and Imran Hussain

MP, high commissioner was given a round of the City Hall which is a historical building.

High Commissioner stated that Pakistan was keen to develop stronger

business and trade ties with the UK in the wake of Brexit when Britain would be seeking new markets outside the EU.

He invited the British businesses to take benefit of the trade and

economic opportunities available in Pakistan, especially at a time when implementation on the project envisaged in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had started.

He also discussed the possibility of `Twinning of Bradford’ with any

City of Pakistan.

This, he added, would give an impetus to trade ties and cultural

exchanges between the two regions.

High Commissioner also appreciated the initiative by Bishop of Bradford to promote harmony among multicultural faiths and integration of Society.

He underscored the importance of youth involvement in social and community events and requested the Council representatives to work with the Pakistan Consulate for chalking out youth focused activities.

High Commissioner Syed Ibn e Abbas said he would talk to managements of the PIA and the British Airways to resume the PIA service from Leeds which would greatly help increase trade and economic relations between Bradford/Leeds and Pakistan.

Lord Mayor and Leader of Council appreciated the role of the Pakistani

diaspora in the socio-economic development of Bradford.

The two sides agreed to work closely towards achieving the shared objectives of business promotion and enhanced communal cooperation.