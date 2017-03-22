Pakistan High Commissioner to UK condemns London terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the United

Kingdom has condemned terrorist attack in front of the British Parliament on Wednesday.

“We have learnt about the deplorable and cowardly act of terrorism in

front of the British Parliament this afternoon with great pain and agony,” a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission to UK said on Wednesday.

The statement said that this dastardly act of terrorism was highly

condemnable and our thoughts and prayers were with the families of the victims and all those who suffered injuries.

It said as a country which has suffered this menace for long, we can

feel the trauma of this despicable terror incident and empathize with the families of the deceased and the injured.

“At this stressful time, the Government and people of Pakistan stand

shoulder to shoulder with our British friends to tackle and uproot this common threat to humanity,” the statement added.

The statement appreciated the professionalism and courage of the

Metropolitan Police, law enforcement agencies and first responders to the incident.