Pakistan High Commission to participate in London New Year’s Day Parade

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Pakistan High Commission in London would participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP), on January 1, 2017.

According to a message received here from London on Friday, this would be the first event of an elaborate series of events planned by the high commission to celebrate Pakistan’s 70th independence anniversary throughout the year 2017.

In this regard, the volunteers and musical performers for the Pakistani segment of the parade assembled at the high commission last evening for a coordination meeting.

They were briefed about the arrangements for the various segments that had been planned for the parade.

The Pakistani segment in the LNYDP would comprise traditional musical performances, regional cultural representation, horse dance on drum beating and display of truck art, all of which would symbolize the vibrant culture and colours of Pakistan.

The high commission invited the community to join them at the parade.