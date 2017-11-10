Pakistan High Commission to Dhaka pays tribute to Allam Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):In order to honour the visionary poet and great thinker, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan High Commission in Bangladesh commemorated Iqbal Day at the Embassy premises On Friday,says a message received here from Dhaka.

Addressing the ceremony, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Rafiuzzaman Siddiqui, said that although Pakistanis take special pride in Iqbal, but his flight of imagination was not confined to any region. He was not only the poet of the Muslims, but of the entire mankind.

Heads of missions of Iran, Spain, Turkey, Indonesia, Qater, Maldives, and Nepal also participated in the ceremony, along with a large number of Pakistani and Bangladeshi community.

Bangldeshi lady, Ayesha Siddiqua, threw light on the life and philosophy of Allama Iqbal expressed through his poetry.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan cut the cake of 140th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.