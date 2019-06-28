LONDON, Jun 28 (APP):Pakistan High Commission London would conduct National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) surgeries to ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the Pakistani

community living in the surrounding areas ofLondon (United Kingdom).

In this regard, the high commission regularly organizes visits of Nadra Mobile Registration Team (MRT) to the surrounding areas of London and now would conduct Nadra surgeries in Southhall on June 29 and 30, said a high commission’s statement issued here.