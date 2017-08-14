Pakistan High Commission Ottawa celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The national flag at the High

Commission for Pakistan at Ottawa was hoisted on Monday to mark 70th

Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence.

High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan hoisted the flag while

National anthem was also played on the occasion, said a press

release received here.

Addressing the Independence Day ceremony the High Commissioner

said Pakistan is progressing in all areas of life and we should be

proud of our resilient nation.

He said that there are areas which need improvement but slowly

and steadily we are making progress.

He said that our founding fathers built the country from

scratch at the time of independence, we lacked formal institutional

capacity, and we had no real capital.

Yet in last 70 years we have progressed and developed to a

stage that today we are a nuclear capable missile power, he added.

We have consolidated our heavy mechanical industry and now

building state of the art submarines and fighter jets. Our industry

has not only fulfilled the domestic requirements but we are also

exporting our products to other countries, he underlined.

He urged the community members to work together for building

true image of Pakistan which is reflective of our national strides.

To commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Canadian

Parliament, the Canadian Armed Forces presented ceremonial guard.

The High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan and the High Commission

Officials witnessed the Canadian military drill from the VIP

section. A huge number of Canadians and community members were also

present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that the Commanding Officer of Ceremonial

Guard on behalf of all soldiers extended invitation to the High

Commissioner to view the change of guard ceremony on 70th

anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence.