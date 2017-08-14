ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The national flag at the High
Commission for Pakistan at Ottawa was hoisted on Monday to mark 70th
Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence.
High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan hoisted the flag while
National anthem was also played on the occasion, said a press
release received here.
Addressing the Independence Day ceremony the High Commissioner
said Pakistan is progressing in all areas of life and we should be
proud of our resilient nation.
He said that there are areas which need improvement but slowly
and steadily we are making progress.
He said that our founding fathers built the country from
scratch at the time of independence, we lacked formal institutional
capacity, and we had no real capital.
Yet in last 70 years we have progressed and developed to a
stage that today we are a nuclear capable missile power, he added.
We have consolidated our heavy mechanical industry and now
building state of the art submarines and fighter jets. Our industry
has not only fulfilled the domestic requirements but we are also
exporting our products to other countries, he underlined.
He urged the community members to work together for building
true image of Pakistan which is reflective of our national strides.
To commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Canadian
Parliament, the Canadian Armed Forces presented ceremonial guard.
The High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan and the High Commission
Officials witnessed the Canadian military drill from the VIP
section. A huge number of Canadians and community members were also
present on the occasion.
It may be mentioned that the Commanding Officer of Ceremonial
Guard on behalf of all soldiers extended invitation to the High
Commissioner to view the change of guard ceremony on 70th
anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence.
Pakistan High Commission Ottawa celebrates Independence Day
ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The national flag at the High