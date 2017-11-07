Pakistan has turned tide on terrorism through sheer commitment, sacrifices: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP)::Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday said that Pakistan had turned the tide on terrorism through sheer commitment and sacrifices rendered by its people, military and law enforcement personnel.

The foreign minister stated this while talking to a four-member delegation of the European Parliament, which called on him here.The delegation, led by MEP Peter Van Dalen of the Netherlands, represents the European Conservatives and Reformists

Group (ECR), which is the third largest political group in the European Parliament.

Welcoming the delegation, the foreign minister expressed satisfaction at the broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the European Union and expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for its continued support, especially on the GSP Plus Scheme.

He stressed upon the need to further strengthen parliamentary exchanges between the two sides.

The foreign minister briefed the delegation on the improved economic and security situation in the country.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s contribution towards establishing peace and security in the region, the MEPs expressed keen desire to work closely with Pakistan for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

The MEPs briefed the foreign minister on the priorities of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group. Views were also exchanged on issues of importance, including democracy, human rights and interfaith harmony.