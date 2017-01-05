Pakistan has potential to become developed nation by 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning , Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan has great potential to become a developed nation by 2025.

“We need more focus on our system of education”, the Minister said this while addressing to “Vice Chancellor’s Committee Meeting” organized by the HEC.

He urged vice chancellors of public universities to help Higher Education in devising higher education Vision 2025 to cater socio-economic needs of the country.

The meeting stressed upon promoting science and technology research through US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor,which includes improving education and research system for consistent performance.

Federal Minister observed that all developing and developed countries are focusing on scientific education.

He said that developed nations in the world have made use of the great opportunities inherent in the system of higher education and ushered in the required paradigm shift to build the knowledge capital and pave the way for real development.

Education, in general and higher education in particular, plays a key role in the realization of Pakistan’s extraordinary potential and aspirations for economic and technological development” said by the minister.

While talking about US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, minister said that this will provide our students access to US top universities.

Ahsan Iqbal said that U.S. Pakistan Education, Science and Technology working group provides a platform to strengthen cooperation under the U.S-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor, focused on advancing academic networks, partnerships, and exchanges in higher education, science and technology.

He maintained that 10000 Pakistani scholars will be sent to the United States for study in the next 10 years under the US- Pakistan Knowledge Corridor.

Minister also highlighted steps taken by government to bring radical changes in the education sector which includes National Curriculum Reforms, Transformational Teacher Training initiatives and alignment of examination system with new curriculum reforms.