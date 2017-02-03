Pakistan has phenomenal development in ICT sector: Anusha Rahman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Minister of State for Information
Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman on Friday said Pakistan
had become a case study for international community due to its phenomenal development in ICT sector.
The minister stated this while talking to a delegation led by
Chairperson, Telenor Board Gunn Waersted, who called on the minister
here in her office, said a press release issued by PID.
Federal Secretary IT Rizwan Bashir Khan, Member Telecom
Mudassar Hussain and CEO Telenor, Irfan Wahab Khan were also
present in the meeting.
The minister Anusha Rehman congratulated Ms. Gunn Waersted on
her appointment as Chairperson of Telenor Board.
The minister apprised the delegates regarding phenomenal
development in Pakistan’s ICT sector which was evolving magnificently day by day.
Anusha Rehman said our country was passing through a phase
of Digital revolution.
Now it’s need of the time that public and private sectors work
together through this technological paradigm shift.
She further said we believe in open use of technology as a
tool for socio economic uplift of our people.
Therefore, we had given a complete comprehensive telecom
policy document which caters all growing needs of the sector and addresses all the challenges being faced by the sector in modern era.
“We have completely deregulated the sector and encouraged the
telecom industry to enhance their foot prints and to become more voluminous,” she added.
Anusha Rehman said only policy articulation would not serve
the purpose if industry support was not there.
She appreciated the role of Telenor in enhancing e agriculture
and introducing e services and products.
The minister said we had brought back the country on track
with strenuous efforts. We have not only gained economic stability but also curbed the menace of terrorism successfully.
She said her government had a special focus on Financial
and Digital Inclusion.
The Chairperson of the Telenor Board, Gunn Waersted appreciated
the minister for her sector friendly forward looking policies, visionary leadership and showed Telenor’s continued commitment for their sustainable investment in Pakistan.
Telenor reiterated their core business commitment for uplift
of societies using technology.
