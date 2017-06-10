Pakistan has neutral, balanced foreign policy: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, June 10 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister

Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said that Pakistan had a neutral and

balanced foreign policy.

Talking to PTV, he said the central point of the country’s

foreign policy was to maintain friendly relations with all the

countries keeping in view economic and security interests.

Dr Musadik said national interest were always supreme and

Pakistan had old and long lasting relations with Muslim countries.