Pakistan has much to gain by partnering with US: White House

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (APP): Describing the talks between Vice

President Mike Pence and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as

“important,” the White House has said Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with the United States on President Donald Trump’s South Asia policy.

“The Vice President and Prime Minister Abbasi had an important

conversation about the President’s South Asia strategy that was

announced late last month,” a White House statement on the meeting,

which took place Tuesday on the margins of the UN General Assembly in

New York, said.

According to the statement the Vice President reiterated President

Trump’s belief “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort” in the region.

The White House statement said the Vice President “highlighted ways

that Pakistan could work with the United States and others to bolster stability and prosperity for all in South Asia.”

A statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy said Abbasi and Pence

agreed to work together to carry forward the bilateral relationship and discussed matters relating to peace and stability in Afghanistan and

the region.