Pakistan has greatest stakes in Afghanistan’s return to normalcy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Monday said Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan
as it had suffered immensely on account of the prevailing situation
in that country.
Pakistan, he said, had the greatest stake in that country’s
return to normalcy. Its commitment to peace and stability in the
region was underscored by the fact that it had continued a
successful campaign against terrorism inside the country and made
enormous sacrifices, he said talking to British High Commissioner
Thomas Drew, who called on him to congratulate him on his
assumption of office.
The high commissioner conveyed the greetings of British Prime
Minister Theresa May and underscored that in the United Kingdom,
Pakistan had a great friend. Prime Minister May also knew
Pakistan well and had visited the country three times.
The prime minister thanked the high commissioner for the
message from Prime Minister Theresa May.
The prime minister and the high commissioner discussed the
regional situation, Afghanistan, enhancing bilateral trade and the
significant role of Pakistani community in the UK.
The high commissioner also underscored the importance of trade
with Pakistan and informed the prime minister that new British
Trade Minister Greg Hands would visit Pakistan in the coming
months. The visit was aimed at increasing trade with Pakistan
after the Brexit.
He said that the UK was committed to supporting Pakistan in
its efforts for a peaceful and stable region.
He recognized the sacrifices made by Pakistani law enforcement
agencies and the military. The operations carried out by Pakistan
had helped in cleaning up large parts of tribal areas of terrorists
and terrorist networks.
