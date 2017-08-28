Pakistan has greatest stakes in Afghanistan’s return to normalcy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Monday said Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan

as it had suffered immensely on account of the prevailing situation

in that country.

Pakistan, he said, had the greatest stake in that country’s

return to normalcy. Its commitment to peace and stability in the

region was underscored by the fact that it had continued a

successful campaign against terrorism inside the country and made

enormous sacrifices, he said talking to British High Commissioner

Thomas Drew, who called on him to congratulate him on his

assumption of office.

The high commissioner conveyed the greetings of British Prime

Minister Theresa May and underscored that in the United Kingdom,

Pakistan had a great friend. Prime Minister May also knew

Pakistan well and had visited the country three times.

The prime minister thanked the high commissioner for the

message from Prime Minister Theresa May.

The prime minister and the high commissioner discussed the

regional situation, Afghanistan, enhancing bilateral trade and the

significant role of Pakistani community in the UK.

The high commissioner also underscored the importance of trade

with Pakistan and informed the prime minister that new British

Trade Minister Greg Hands would visit Pakistan in the coming

months. The visit was aimed at increasing trade with Pakistan

after the Brexit.

He said that the UK was committed to supporting Pakistan in

its efforts for a peaceful and stable region.

He recognized the sacrifices made by Pakistani law enforcement

agencies and the military. The operations carried out by Pakistan

had helped in cleaning up large parts of tribal areas of terrorists

and terrorist networks.