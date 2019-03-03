Pakistan has great potential for ICT sector; says Minister

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr.Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that Pakistan has great potential for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and digitally literate young people offer a great opportunity in terms of consumers.

He stated this during the visit to Barcelona, Spain where he attended the GSMA ministerial programme and Mobile World Congress 2019 said a statement received here.

After assuming the office, this was the maiden and a vital visit in which the IT and Telecom Minister intended to gauge Pakistan’s current standings in the ICT sector considering latest technological developments, cultivate new avenues and opportunities for bringing foreign

investments to Pakistan and engage with global ICT policy makers and regulators for understanding the best practices for evolving the ICT sector of Pakistan on international pace and standards.