Pakistan has found a genuine leg-spinner in Shadab: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): Impressed with Shadab Khan’s

performance in the recently concluded Twenty20 series, former leg-

spin great Abdul Qadir believes that Pakistan has found a genuine

leggie in the form of teenager who will be a game changer in all

formats of the game for several years.

Shadab bagged two Man of the Match awards in series and was

also named Player of the T20 series.

“I have seen him bowling in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and

then in T20 series, I tell you a bright future awaits him and he is

going to perform for the country for several years,” he told APP on

Wednesday.

Qadir said it was fantastic to see the young spinner dogging

West Indies batsmen and grabbing wickets. “Throughout the T20 series

Shadab’s bowling was a treat for every eye,” he said.

He said Pakistan should only play spinners against West Indies

in ODI series.

“This is not the West Indies team I used to know. This is

their weakest team ever produced. Pakistan has got a very good

opportunity to clean sweep West Indies in ODI series.”

Speaking about Sarfraz Ahmed first assignment as ODI captain,

Qadir said it was a very good decision by Pakistan Cricket Board

(PCB) to appoint Sarfraz as ODI captain. “The test reins should also

be handed over to Sarfraz after end of the Test series against West

Indies,” he said.

“Sarfraz is a fighter and the team seems united under his

captaincy. Making Sarfraz captain of all three formats would avoid

groupings among players in the team,” he said.

Responding to a question, Qadir termed PCB’s tribunal to probe

into PSL spot-fixing as `Justice delayed is justice denied’.

He claimed that it is clearly mentioned in PCB Anti-Corruption

Unit’s (ACU) code of conduct that if a player is found guilty of

fixing then he should be banned for life. “I do not know why PCB is

delaying in the matter,” he said.