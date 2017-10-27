Pakistan has achieved many milestones under CPEC: Ahsan

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior, Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday said that Pakistan has
achieved many milestones under the China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) projects and removed main bottleneck for the
development of the country.
He was addressing the conference organized at Pakistan
International Trade Fair (PITF 2017) here at the EXPO Centre.
The Minister further said that Pakistan is rising and we
assure the world that CPEC will facilitate the whole region.
Under the CPEC many projects have been materialized and now exist
on the grounds.
He specially shed light on energy projects and said within a
four years of time under CPEC project around 10,000 Megawatt
energy projects are in progress.
Today, loadshedding has been minimized and industrial sector
is being provided uninterrupted electricity and gas supplies.
Under the CPEC we are working on many strategies including
infrastructure development, energy generation, transport
infrastructure as around US$ 35 billion earmarked for energy sector
only.
Today, CPEC is connecting whole Pakistan and within a short
span of time Karachi and Hyderabad will be called as twin cities
as CPEC has shortened the distance between the both cities.
Karachi-Peshawar Motorways will be completed by 2019.
Karachi Railway project now has been made a part of CPEC. We have
reduced the distance between Quetta and Gawadar under the CPEC.
Its distance now has been reduced to only 8 hours long.
He said many other benefits are being materialized under
the CPEC. Industrialists are happy and citizens can find more job
opportunities as compared to past.
The Minister said energy, transport and infrastructure
projects have triggered the progress and development of the
country.
`The relocation of labor intensive from China would benefit
Pakistan to seize opportunities for bolstering local industry and
subsequent recreation of millions of jobs’, he added saying that
the relocation of industry from China would create employment
opportunities.
Earlier, Mohammad Hanif Gohar Chairman National Fairs &
Exhibitions- FPCCI, said CPEC is very vital for the growth and development of the country.
He said speed on CPEC projects is laudable and government
achieved many milestones. China is a true friend of Pakistan and
we thankful to exhibitors for their presence.
S. M. Muneer Ex CEO TDAP & Leader of the Business Community
said this exhibition will open bilateral trade opportunities with
participating friendly countries. Further it is indeed a platform
to showcase our produced products and technologies. This is going to be a resounding success and will prove to
be a historic trade event.
Pakistan International Trade Fair (PITF 2017) is being
organized from October 26 to 29 at Karachi Expo center,
The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry
(FPCCI) and Badar Expo Solutions are jointly organizing the
international fair.
