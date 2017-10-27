Pakistan has achieved many milestones under CPEC: Ahsan

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior, Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, on Friday said that Pakistan has

achieved many milestones under the China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) projects and removed main bottleneck for the

development of the country.

He was addressing the conference organized at Pakistan

International Trade Fair (PITF 2017) here at the EXPO Centre.

The Minister further said that Pakistan is rising and we

assure the world that CPEC will facilitate the whole region.

Under the CPEC many projects have been materialized and now exist

on the grounds.

He specially shed light on energy projects and said within a

four years of time under CPEC project around 10,000 Megawatt

energy projects are in progress.

Today, loadshedding has been minimized and industrial sector

is being provided uninterrupted electricity and gas supplies.

Under the CPEC we are working on many strategies including

infrastructure development, energy generation, transport

infrastructure as around US$ 35 billion earmarked for energy sector

only.

Today, CPEC is connecting whole Pakistan and within a short

span of time Karachi and Hyderabad will be called as twin cities

as CPEC has shortened the distance between the both cities.

Karachi-Peshawar Motorways will be completed by 2019.

Karachi Railway project now has been made a part of CPEC. We have

reduced the distance between Quetta and Gawadar under the CPEC.

Its distance now has been reduced to only 8 hours long.

He said many other benefits are being materialized under

the CPEC. Industrialists are happy and citizens can find more job

opportunities as compared to past.

The Minister said energy, transport and infrastructure

projects have triggered the progress and development of the

country.

`The relocation of labor intensive from China would benefit

Pakistan to seize opportunities for bolstering local industry and

subsequent recreation of millions of jobs’, he added saying that

the relocation of industry from China would create employment

opportunities.

Earlier, Mohammad Hanif Gohar Chairman National Fairs &

Exhibitions- FPCCI, said CPEC is very vital for the growth and development of the country.

He said speed on CPEC projects is laudable and government

achieved many milestones. China is a true friend of Pakistan and

we thankful to exhibitors for their presence.

S. M. Muneer Ex CEO TDAP & Leader of the Business Community

said this exhibition will open bilateral trade opportunities with

participating friendly countries. Further it is indeed a platform

to showcase our produced products and technologies. This is going to be a resounding success and will prove to

be a historic trade event.

Pakistan International Trade Fair (PITF 2017) is being

organized from October 26 to 29 at Karachi Expo center,

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry

(FPCCI) and Badar Expo Solutions are jointly organizing the

international fair.