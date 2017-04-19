Pakistan has achieved economic stability during last three-year: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan had achieved economic stability over the last three-year and was now amongst the fastest growing economies of the region.

He was talking to Michael Evens, President Alibaba Group here at the PM House.

The Prime Minister said the security situation in the country had improved significantly and the industry was being provided uninterrupted power supply.

He pointed to the unprecedented development of infrastructure alongwith a revolutionary expansion in Information Technology and Telecommunications.

The Prime Minister said the government was focused on institutional reforms, achieving good governance and rationalizing the taxation structure.

The Prime Minister recalled his very fruitful discussions with the Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma on the sidelines of World Economic Forum at Davos earlier this year regarding the opportunities for the Group to establish an e-platform in Pakistan.

Michael Evens thanked the Prime Minister for inviting him to Pakistan and informed him about the very meaningful meetings he had on the previous day with various federal ministries.

He said he had been very impressed to see how the use of IT and Telecommunications had grown in Pakistan, which provided the vital base for expansion of e-commerce in the country.

He said he was very confident that Alibaba’s e-platform would provide a stimulus for growth of Small and Medium Enterprises in Pakistan.

Minister for Commerce, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Information Technology, Anusha Rehman, Chairman Board of Investment Mifta Ismail, were also present during the meeting.