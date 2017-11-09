Pakistan hails UK’s prompt steps on London Cabs issue

SLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Pakistan Thursday appreciated the prompt steps of UK authorities taken against anti-country propaganda on London Cabs which impinged the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

“We are aware of the sinister intentions behind such malicious campaigns. These should not be repeated anywhere,” a Foreign Office statement said.

Pakistan had conveyed its concern on the display of anti–Pakistan propaganda on London Cabs, both to the British High Commission in Islamabad and the Foreign Commonwealth Office in UK.

The Transport for London (TfL) authorities, after taking suitable action for removal of the malicious material, had initiated an inquiry in the matter and assured disciplinary action against the perpetrators.