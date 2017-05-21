Pakistan hailed as 1st country to conduct external evaluation of capacities for preparedness

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Pakistan was presented as a model to countries attending the World Health Assembly (WHA) as the first nation to conduct Joint External Evaluation of Core Capacities to respond to disease outbreaks and level of preparedness to deal with pandemics.

The recognition came at a special session on International Health Regulations at the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Saturday, according to a press release.

The session participated by delegates of 59 countries was chaired by Finland and Australia.

Pakistan’s Joint External Evaluation exercise was presented as a model for other nations to follow.

Pakistan had initiated the exercise in early 2016 across the country with a team of international public health experts and completed it late last year.

Eight different core capacities were evaluated in the year long process. Pakistan’ Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez made a presentation, elaborating the entire process.

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar who is leading Pakistan delegation said transparency has been the hallmark of health reforms in the country which has been recognised at this prestigious global forum.

She said Pakistan was ready to share its experiences with any country desirous of strengthening their core capacities as part of the Global Health Security Agenda.