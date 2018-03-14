Pakistan, Guangdong to deepen cooperation in agriculture, education, food processing

BEIJING, Mar 14 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid said on Wednesday that Pakistan would continue to deepen cooperation with China’s Guangdong Province in the fields of agriculture, education, food processing, and industries.

The friendship between China and Pakistan goes back to ancient times. It is hoped that under the “One Belt and One Road” initiative.

“We will continue to deepen cooperation with Guangdong in the fields of agriculture, education, food processing, and industry, and promote the establishment of friendship-province relations,” he said during his meeting with Vice governor of Guangdong Province Oyuang Weimin in the provincial capital Guanghzhou.

Welcoming the ambassador and his delegation, the vice governor said that in recent years, the exchanges between Guangdong and Pakistan in the fields of economy and trade, tourism, higher education, and humanities have developed rapidly and the cooperation has achieved remarkable results.

Ouyang Weimin said that at present, Guangdong is in accordance with the deployment of the central government to build a new pattern of comprehensive opening.

Pakistan can seize cooperation opportunities and make use of platforms such as exhibitions in Guangdong to promote all-round pragmatic cooperation between the two places in the areas of the economy, trade, tourism, and agriculture, and deepen exchanges and friendship, he added.