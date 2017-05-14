Pakistan greatly values its ties with Vietnam: PM

BEIJING, May 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan considered Vietnam as an important country of the region and wanted to maintain economic and political relationship with it.

In a meeting with President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang on the sidelines of One Belt, One Road Forum, the Prime Minister stressed the need for the two countries to strengthen and explore their business and investment opportunities.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the bilateral political consultation and working of Joint Ministerial Commission and Joint Trade Commission between the two countries.

He mentioned that Pakistan and Vietnam had been supporting each others’ candidature at the international fora including ASEAN.

He expressed Vietnam’s deep appreciation for supporting Dr Sania Nishtar’s candidature for the top slot in World Health Organization, helping her get shortlisted in the first phase.

He invited the Vietnamese President to visit Pakistan which he accepted.