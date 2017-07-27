Pakistan going to become economic power due to govt policies: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Senator Mushahidullah of Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday said that Pakistan was going to become

an economic power due to the policies adopted by the government led

by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N leader

had great love for the national institutions and people of

Pakistan.

Some elements and countries could not digest to see progress

and rising economy of Pakistan, he said.

He said foreign TV channels had reported that Pakistan was

going to become an economic power like China.

Commenting on the upcoming decision of the apex court on

Panama Papers, he said that no corruption charges were proved

against the Prime Minister.

The present government would complete its tenure, he said.

To a question he said that Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf leaders

owned offshore companies and it should take steps for cleaning

the party of corruption.

The Senator said that PML-N was worried about the progress

and development of the country.