BEIJING, June 9 (APP):Exotichorticulture and handicrafts at the Pakistan Garden have drawn the attention of the global visitors at the ongoing Beijing International Horticultural Exhibitiontaking place in the Yanqing district of the Chinese capital from April 29 to October 7.

The garden presents a glimpse of Mughal architecture as its design was inspired by the historic Mughal gardens in Pakistan, according to organizers here.