Pakistan fully supports China’s stance on Tibet; President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Monday while expressing concern over the Indian incursions
into the Chinese territory, said Pakistan fully supported the
stance of China.
Talking to Vice Premier of China Wang Yang here at the
President House, he appreciated China for its adept handling
of the issue and reiterated that Pakistan stood by it on the
issues of Tibet, Sinkiang and South China Sea, a statement from
the President House said.
President said that Pakistan would also continue to work
along with China for eliminating terrorism.
He was also appreciative of the Chinese role in bringing peace and
stability to Afghanistan and hoped it would bring positive
results and the issue would be resolved at the earliest.
Both the leaders discussed the whole range of their
bilateral affairs, with a particular focus on the China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and expressed the resolve to ensure
its early completion as the project was vital for the regional
peace, security and stability and prosperity.
The meeting was also attended by
delegations from the either sides.
The President said that Pakistan desired to resolve all
issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, with India through
dialogue. He said that Pakistan was looking forward to the visit of
Chinese Premier to Pakistan soon.
President Mamnoon thanked the Chinese Vice Premier for
participating in the Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day
celebrations and said it was reflective of their strong bonds
and friendship. He said the two countries had stood by each
other through thick and thin and their ties would continue to
strengthen in the days ahead.
Chinese Vice Premier, Wang Yang said that Pakistan
China friendship was higher than the political considerations.
He said Pakistan had played a positive role in countering
terrorism according to its priorities and situation in the
country was now far better. He assured his country’s complete
cooperation in this regard.
He was also appreciative of the speech of the President
earlier at the flag hoisting ceremony and hoped it would
further unite the nation and strengthen it.
He underlined the need for stronger Pakistan China economic
cooperation and said China would increase imports from Pakistan for a better
balance in trade.
He said the ties between the two countries were exemplary and would
further strengthen in the days ahead.
Pakistan fully supports China’s stance on Tibet; President
ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain