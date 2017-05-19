Pakistan France bilateral meeting discusses disarmament and non-proliferation issues

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Pakistan on Friday conveyed interest in exploring possibilities of cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear technology and sought French support for Pakistan’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

According to Foreign Office, during the Pakistan and France bilateral meeting, the two sides here discussed issues related to disarmament and non-proliferation.

The French delegation was headed by Assistant Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament at French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nicolas Roche. The Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary (UN&EC), Ambassador Tasnim Aslam.

The two sides had a detailed, constructive and candid exchange of views on a wide range of issues encompassing the state of multilateral disarmament machinery, current trends in the global disarmament discourse and emerging threats to strategic stability at the global level as well as in their respective regions

The additional secretary briefed the French delegation on Pakistan’s assessment of the strategic environment in South Asia.