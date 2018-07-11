Pakistan, France agree to renew cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP):Pakistan and France during the 13th round of Bilateral Political Consultations have agreed to renew cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, defence, education and cultural fields, the Foreign Office Wednesday said.

The delegation-level talks held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the other day which were led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, Secretary General of France’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction on growing cooperation in the context of the European Union.

Foreign Secretary Janjua provided an overview of progress made by Pakistan in strengthening democracy, political stability and improved law and order in the country. The achievements in fight against terrorism and implementation of the National Action Plan were also highlighted.

She briefed the French delegation on Pakistan-India relations and expressed grave concern at continued human rights violations in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which had been verified in recent report by the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights.

The two sides exchanged views on important global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The foreign secretary briefed on foreign policy priorities of the country in the region, particularly efforts to facilitate an intra-Afghan process of political reconciliation.

The French side appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in peace efforts in Afghanistan and acknowledged the need to work together to address the continuing threat of terrorism and extremism.

The French side also highlighted challenges confronting France and the European Union, including migration.

The two sides agreed to encourage their respective private sectors to take advantage of the investment opportunities on offer in both countries.

The next round of Pakistan-France Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Paris in 2019.