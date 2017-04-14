Pakistan fosters culture of peace with neighbours: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Friday while stressing the need for resolving conflicts
amicably said Pakistan endeavours to foster a culture of peace
and explore all avenues of cooperation with neighbours.
“This is not the time for fuelling ideological warfare
or formenting divisions,” the Prime Minister said in his
address at the launch of Urdu edition of President Xi
Jinping’s book “Governance in China”, here at the PM Office.
The Prime Minister said, “Now we have this historic
opportunity to address apprehensions of our neighbours, to
practice non-interference, to build confidence and to use all
instruments of diplomacy to resolve conflicts peacefully.”
Multilateral institutions like the United Nations should play a more
active role to eliminate poverty worldwide, empower people and fight the distant and emerging situations, he added.
Prime Minister Sharif said, “President Xi demonstrates
how important it is to forge peaceful relations as a precursor
for strong economic ties between neighbours, within regions
and across continents.”
He said China’s concept of peaceful development
envisages secure prosperous and friendly neighbourhood.
This, he said, coincides with Pakistan’s own endeavours
to foster a culture of peace and of regional and international
relations that avoids strife and explores all avenues of
cooperation.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said, “We must share and
propagate success and that should be the spirit of our times.”
He said President Xi was China’s great leader and a
steadfast friend of Pakistan.
He mentioned that President Xi’s book was not just about
high politics, but dwelled on moving stories of common man,
hard work and family values.
He said the peaceful development of China had stimulated
peaceful rise of world, adding that President Xi’s book was as
much about Chinese and a global dream.
The Prime Minister said, “we learn how China transformed
itself, that puts ahead people needs full and modernizes its
economy and governance besides leading a revolution of
information technology.
He said the book captured rejuvenation of the Chinese
nation and giving details how the Chinese experience of
governance was unique and also had universal applications too.
He said it was a lesson for other nations as well to
build themselves with inherent national characteristics.
