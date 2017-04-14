Pakistan fosters culture of peace with neighbours: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Friday while stressing the need for resolving conflicts

amicably said Pakistan endeavours to foster a culture of peace

and explore all avenues of cooperation with neighbours.

“This is not the time for fuelling ideological warfare

or formenting divisions,” the Prime Minister said in his

address at the launch of Urdu edition of President Xi

Jinping’s book “Governance in China”, here at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister said, “Now we have this historic

opportunity to address apprehensions of our neighbours, to

practice non-interference, to build confidence and to use all

instruments of diplomacy to resolve conflicts peacefully.”

Multilateral institutions like the United Nations should play a more

active role to eliminate poverty worldwide, empower people and fight the distant and emerging situations, he added.

Prime Minister Sharif said, “President Xi demonstrates

how important it is to forge peaceful relations as a precursor

for strong economic ties between neighbours, within regions

and across continents.”

He said China’s concept of peaceful development

envisages secure prosperous and friendly neighbourhood.

This, he said, coincides with Pakistan’s own endeavours

to foster a culture of peace and of regional and international

relations that avoids strife and explores all avenues of

cooperation.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said, “We must share and

propagate success and that should be the spirit of our times.”

He said President Xi was China’s great leader and a

steadfast friend of Pakistan.

He mentioned that President Xi’s book was not just about

high politics, but dwelled on moving stories of common man,

hard work and family values.

He said the peaceful development of China had stimulated

peaceful rise of world, adding that President Xi’s book was as

much about Chinese and a global dream.

The Prime Minister said, “we learn how China transformed

itself, that puts ahead people needs full and modernizes its

economy and governance besides leading a revolution of

information technology.

He said the book captured rejuvenation of the Chinese

nation and giving details how the Chinese experience of

governance was unique and also had universal applications too.

He said it was a lesson for other nations as well to

build themselves with inherent national characteristics.