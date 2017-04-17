Pakistan for enhancing economic, trade ties with US

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

said Monday that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the US and

looks forward to further enhancement of these ties in different spheres, particularly economy and trade.

He was talking to Ms Laurel Miller, the Acting US Special

Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan after receiving her for a meeting here.

Minister Dar and Ms Laurel Miller exchanged views on broadening the

regional connectivity and cooperation, particularly in the context of Pak-Afghan ties, with a view to achieving economic progress and

well-being for people of the region.

The minister said Pakistanis were peace loving people and the

government was pursuing the policy of good neighborly relations.

He stated that Pakistan supported all efforts for lasting peace and

prosperity in brotherly Muslim country Afghanistan as it was imperative

for peace in the region.

The minister referred to his scheduled visit to Washington for the

IMF and World Bank spring meetings and said he looked forward to

interacting with senior US leadership.

The minister shared with Laurel Miller key economic indicators and

country’s drive for economic reforms in collaboration with development partners including the USA.

He said efforts were now afoot to consolidate economic gains made so

far and achieve higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Dar also apprised the visiting dignitary about the progress

on efforts to eliminate the scourge of militancy and said that after the success of Operation Zarb e Azb, Operation Raddul Fasad had been launched

to attain internal peace and security.

He said Pakistan won’t allow its territory to be used for acts of

militancy against anyone and nor would allow breach of its sovereign integrity from any external elements.

Pakistan had made great sacrifices in the war on terror which

supported the cause of international peace, the minister said.

The international community must support and acknowledge Pakistan’s

efforts in this war, Dar added.

On the occasion, Ms Laurel Miller appreciated the macroeconomic

stability that Pakistan has achieved under the leadership of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif and particularly lauded efforts of Finance

Minister and his team in this regard.

She hoped that current visit by US National Security Adviser and

Finance Minister’s forthcoming visit to Washington would contribute to firming up Pak-US ties and set the tone for their future bilateral cooperation.