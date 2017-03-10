Pakistan for boosting bilateral economic ties with Myanmar: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday stressed the need for further enhancing bilateral economic relations between Pakistan and Myanmar so as to benefit from its true potential.

Talking to outgoing ambassador of Myanmar Win Naing who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President called for increasing contacts at parliamentary level between the two countries and said regular exchange of high level delegations between the two countries to further enhance relations and increase bilateral investment.

The President said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Myanmar and pointed that its transition to a democratic set up was a welcome development, said a statement issued by the president office here today.

He said Pakistan supports efforts of Myanmar to strengthen democracy in the country.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan believes that peace and harmony were imperative to reap the fruits of democracy and said its effects should reach the people.

The President said Pakistan desires to see peace, stability and prosperity in Myanmar.

The President noted it is a historic fact that after the creation of Pakistan, ambassador of Myanmar, U Pe Khin, was the first ever envoy to present his credentials to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The President hoped that upon return to his country the outgoing ambassador will promote a positive image of Pakistan.

The outgoing ambassador said that Myanmar accords great important to its relations with Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for the support

extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan.