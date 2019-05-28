ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):Pakistan team beat Roar club by 4-0 in a friendly football match played here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan team was 2-0 in the first half and doubled the lead 4-0 in the second half. The first goal was scored by Sher Ali in the 7th minute of the game while the second was scored by Saadullah in the 21st minute. Ifthikar Ali scored two goals in the 5th and 7th minutes of the second half.

On the occasion, Pakistan football team coach Tariq Lutfi praised the players for putting up a good competition in the game.

It may be mentioned here that total of 30 players are participating in the Pakistan team training camp underway here in preparation for the World Cup qualifying round.

The players are being imparted training by head coach Tariq and coaches Syed Nasir Ismail, Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ramzan.