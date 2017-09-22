Pakistan Food Pavilion favorite at food festival in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (APP): A Pakistan Food Pavilion artistically decorated with handicrafts, truck art and spices of Pakistan was the centre of attraction during the 2nd edition of the three day international Gastronomy Festival held in Paris from 22nd to 24th of this month.

According to a message received from Paris here Friday, the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque attended the inauguration ceremony of the festival along with other ambassadors.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the setting up of Pakistan

Pavilion in the heart of Paris was a part of public diplomacy initiative launched by the Embassy last year to promote the soft image of Pakistan.

He also visited the Pakistan Pavilion where authentic food was offered to the visitors. People from many nationalities, international tourists and French food lovers enjoyed the Pakistani cuisine arranged by famous local Pakistani Zaiqa restaurant.

Over forty countries from around the world were taking part in the three day event organized by the French Ministry of Economy at the banks of River Seine in Paris.