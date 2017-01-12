Pakistan Food Festival and Single Country Exhibition in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Jan 12, (APP): Minister for Public Administration and

Management, Sri Lanka. Ranjith Madduma Bandara and High Commissioner of Pakistan Maj. Gen. ® Syed Shakeel Hussain opened Pakistan Food Festival by cutting ribbon in a simple yet traditional.

Feel the real taste of Pakistan’s strength, diversity and culture

through its exotic cuisine. A fact highlighted by several prominent figures at the opening of a five day Pakistan Food Festival, commenced at Galadari Hotel here Wednesday.

The opening ceremony was attended by the people from different walks of life including diplomats, Sri Lankan Parliamentarians, government functionaries, members of Pakistani community in Sri Lanka and prominent personalities.

Invitees of the event were of the view that festivals of this nature are

a good medium to bring people closer to each other and further strengthen the strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

During the event, High Commissioner Maj. Gen.® Syed Shakeel Hussain

said that Pakistani cuisine is a kaleidoscope fusion of culture which showcases the abundance and diversity of Pakistan’s food products.

Within Pakistan, cuisine varies greatly from region to region,

reflecting the country’s ethnic and cultural diversity, he added.

The Pakistan Food Festival is a part of Pakistan Single Country

Exhibition 2017 which will be held at BMICH, Colombo from January 13 to 15, 2017 for the second consecutive year.

The Pakistan Single Country Exhibition organized by the Trade

Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka will be featuring leading Pakistani companies and manufacturers of Engineering Products, Auto Parts, Agro Products, Textile and Clothing, Designer Wear, Handicraft, Pharmaceuticals, Cutlery, Furniture, Carpets, Marble and Services.