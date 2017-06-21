Pakistan faces World number one Argentina in QF of hockey league

LAHORE, June 21 (APP)- Pakistan faces an uphill task in the quarter

finals of the World Hockey league in which they will meet Olympic Champion Argentina tomorrow, Thursday at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The green shirts being the world number thirteen are no match with

Argentina who is also enjoying the status of world number one team.

Pakistan exhibited a poor show in the league which also serves as the

qualifier for the 2018 World Cup. Pakistan lost three back to back matches to Holland, Canada and India and then chalking out their only win against little known Scotland whom they beat 3-1.

Pakistan moved into the quarter final, thanks to a drawn match between Canada and Scotland. Had Canada won the match, Pakistan would have not qualified for the last four.

According to the information made available to APP here on Wednesday, the quarter final line of the world league is, Argentina vs Pakistan, India vs Malaysia, Netherlands vs China England vs Canada.

In the first match of the morning, Scotland will meet South Korea in the match for the 9th/10th position