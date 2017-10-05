Pakistan eyes on CARS, African markets to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):In order to boost exports from the

country, Pakistan is exploring new markets in resource-rich regions

of the Central Asia and Africa.

“We are working to enhance our economic ties with these

potential markets of Pakistan products, which would help boost

country’s trade,” Director Trade Development Authority of

Pakistan (TDAP), Khalid Rasool told APP here.

Exploring the regional market was the top priority of the

government, he said adding efforts were on to promote trade and

economic relations with Africa, Central Asian economies and Afghanistan.

For this purpose, TDAP intended to organize Pakistan

Afghanistan and Central Asian Republican (CARs) Conference from

November 7 to 9 in Islamabad, he added.

Pakistan had potential to enhance the country’s exports in

pharmaceutical, poultry,surgical instruments,including variety of

textiles items such as synthetic textile products, raw cotton,cotton

Yarn,leather and sports goods, electronics, Sea food, furniture,

cement,apparel, marble and agro based industry like rice, beef,

sugar, poultry chicken, potatoes, fruits and vegetables, he said.

He said the trade ministers and business community and

Chambers of Commerce and Industry from both Afghanistan and Central

Asian Republics would be invited to attend the conference.

Senior official of Ministry of Commerce informed that the main

objective of this conference was to enhance bilateral trade volume,

strengthen trade and economic ties and regional trade integration of

these economies.

“We want to touch the untapped market of Central Asia with a

total population of over 66.5 millions spread over an area of about

four million square kilometers, and located on historical Silk

Route,” he said.

Pakistan was looking for easy access of neighboring partners

to bigger markets of the region, technology sharing focussing on

collective regional prosperity, he added.

Khalid Rasool said that Central Asian States presented a

consolidated market of 289 million consumers, with GDP of $593.56

billion, which offered a huge reservoir of untapped economies.

He said Pakistan-Central Asian Republics relations were based on

geographical proximity, common history, religion, culture,

traditions, values and destiny.

Pakistan and these states could work together in areas of

trade, economic stability and development of the region, the

Director TDAP said.

Replying to a question, he said that TDAP was also looking to

organizes “Look Africa” Business forum by November 10, in

Krarachi.

He added that Pakistan had potential to increase its exports

in textile, pharmaceutical, cement, leather,chemical,low tech,

marbles and Gems and Jewellery in African countries.