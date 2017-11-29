Pakistan expresses deep concern over DPRK ‘s ballistic missile Launch

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Pakistan on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the reported launch of a ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday.

“Such launches constitute violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. These steps also undermine the goals of peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula, the North-East Asia region and beyond,” a Foreign Office statement said.

“Pakistan continues to call upon the DPRK to comply with its obligations under the Security Council resolutions and to refrain from actions that could lead to escalation of tensions.

In order to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, it is vital for all relevant parties to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, to reduce tensions and work towards achieving a comprehensive solution.”