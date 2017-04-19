Pakistan condoles over helicopter crash in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): The news of a helicopter crash in Tunceli

Province of Turkey has been received with deep sorrow in Pakistan, Foreign Office Wednesday said.

“The government and people of Pakistan convey their condolences on the loss of precious lives as a result of this tragic crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy as well as with all those who have lost their loved ones,” the statement added.

The foreign office in a separate message also condoled over the death of Saudi crew members in a helicopter crash.

“We are grieved by the news of the tragic helicopter crash in which 12

Saudi crew members have lost their lives.

The Government and people of Pakistan condole with the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, pray for the victims of the crash and express sympathies with the bereaved families.”