Pakistan expresses condolence over death of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): The Government and people of Pakistan on Sunday expressed their heartfelt condolences over the death of Pir Syed Ahmed Gailani, Chairman of the High Peace Council of Afghanistan.

Expressing sadness over the death of Gailani, the spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a press release, that Pir Saheb was an influential religious leader who was widely respected in Afghanistan and throughout the region for his contributions towards Islam and the Afghan nation.

“He will always be remembered for his tremendous efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan and promote reconciliation. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace in Jannah (Ameen),” he added.