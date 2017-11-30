Pakistan expressed concerns over Indian missile test

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Spokesperson of Foreign Offices Dr Faisal Thursday said that Indian test of indigenous nuclear-capable cruise missile is yet another manifestation of its dual standards.

Dr Faisal in his weekly press briefing here said that India’s missile test, despite being the member of Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR)), clearly demonstrates its duplicity and callousness towards regional stability. He said that Pakistan, constantly, has been raising serious concerns regarding the matter.

“Our proposal for a peaceful and stable region remains on the table”, he added.

Replying to a question he said that Pakistan has also expressed deep concern over the reported launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

He said that such launches constitute violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. Also, these steps undermined the goals of peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula.

He urged all relevant parties to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy to reduce tensions and work towards achieving a comprehensive solution to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Replying to another query, Dr Faisal said Pakistan has serious concerns over the cultivation and spreading of opium and drug production in Afghanistan. “Afghan authorities must take serious steps to tackle this menace”, he added.

Regarding US’s South Asian policy, he said that Pakistan and US are engaging in constructive dialogues to find a common ground that is acceptable to both the parties.

He said that the member countries from Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) will cooperate with each other through joint exercises and media campaigns to combat the terrorism.

He also informed the media about 57 Pakistanis who were abducted by human traffickers in Turkey. “All the detainees have been recovered and Pakistani consulate is constantly in touch with Turkish authorities for their safe return to home”.

Spokesperson said that the Indian occupation forces in Kupwara, Bandipore, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Islamabad districts of Indian Occupied Kashmir, continue to terrorize the innocent Kashmiri people by illegal house searches at all times. “Pakistan condemns and calls upon the world human rights defenders to stand up for Kashmiris in IOK”, he added

He informed that Pakistan has recently been elected to various bodies within the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) during the 39th Session of the General Conference held in Paris.

“Pakistan’s election to the UNESCO bodies demonstrates not only the strong credentials that Pakistan enjoys within the multilateral arena but is a reflection of the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s constructive leadership role within UNESCO,”he said.

Foreign Office also condemned the heinous terrorist attack against innocent worshipers at Al Rawdah Mosque in the North Sinai region of Egypt, leading to 305 reported deaths and 127 injured.