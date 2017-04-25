Pakistan Express steems off with new rake on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Fulfilling its promise for better service delivery to its customers and passengers, Pakistan Railways will induct new rake of Pakistan Express Train.

The new rake consisting refurbished bogeys will be inaugurated by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq on Wednesday at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

The train operates between Rawalpindi to and from Karachi via Faisalabad providing strategic linkage between Sindh and Punjab.

The train steams of from Rawalpindi with 11 coaches and at Faisalabad 8 others are added to its rake thus taking the tally to 19.

According to the Pakistan Railways, the fare of the train is very nominal as ticket from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad costs Rs 410 per passenger while from Rawalpindi to Karachi it will be Rs 1400.

Gojar Khan, Jehlum, Lala Musa ,Gujrat, Wazirabad, Hafizabad,Sangla Hill, Faislabad, Gojra,Toba Tek Singh,Shorkot Cantt, Khanewal , Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Dera Nawab Shah, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Rohri, Tandu Adam and Hyderabad are its approved stops.

Old coaches of all the rakes of Pakistan Express are being replaced simulatneously with rehabilitated coaches to improve passenger facilitation and comfort.

The old rakes were equipped with 110 Volts power supply which will now be switched to 220 Volts. This will further improve passenger comfort by providing un-interrupted power supply throughout the journey with a dedicated power plant.

The coaches of this train were mostly rehabilitated at Railways Carriage Factory, Islamabad five to seven years ago under the project of “Rehabilitation, Up-gradation and Conversion of 400 coaches”.

The rehabilitation of these coaches has recently been carried out at Railways Carriage Shop, Moghalpura, Lahore for their onward induction in the rake of the Train.

The rehabilitation work involves an overall cost of Rs 11 million per coach, against the cost of Rs 80 million for a new one.

As such, the old passenger coaches are rehabilitated and made fit for another lease of 15 years with 14% of the cost of new coach.

The amount spent on rehabilitation of a passenger coach is recovered within six months of its operation.