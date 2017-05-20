ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees
Zakaria Saturday said Pakistan was evolving a strategy to
forcefully plead its case against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav
in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Talking to a TV channel, he said that Pakistan had a strong
case as Kulbhushan Jadhev had confessed that he was a serving
Indian naval officer and involved in numerous subversive activities
in Pakistan as an agent of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis
Wing (RAW).
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj
Aziz, he said, held a meeting with editors and senior anchors
today to brief them on the government’s stance on the Kulbhushan
Jadhav case.
Pakistan evolving strategy to present Jadhav case: FO
ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees