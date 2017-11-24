Pakistan-EU Joint Declaration issued after Counter-Terrorism Dialogue

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The sixth round of Pakistan-EU Political Counter-Terrorism dialogue was held here on Friday in the framework of the EU-Pakistan Five-Year Engagement Plan.

According to statement issued from FO, the both sides held in-depth discussions and exchanged perspectives on a wide range and aspects of counter terrorism issues in a cordial and constructive manner.

They discussed the ongoing EU-Pakistan cooperation and collaboration in the area of counter-terrorism. It was agreed to explore further avenues of mutually agreed cooperation including exchange of best practices in areas such as law enforcement/security, criminal justice and rule of law, countering financing of terrorism and preventing violent extremism.

Reaffirming that terrorism continued to pose a threat to states and societies across the globe, both sides reiterated their resolve to jointly combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

The EU side, while reaffirming its solidarity with the victims of terrorist attacks and recognizing successes of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, expressed support for Pakistan’s continuing efforts in this regard. The two sides agreed on the enduring importance and need for a comprehensive approach to terrorism, based on the rule of law; to enhance cooperation in dealing with violent extremism in all its aspects, and addressing the root causes of these problems.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together in promoting international cooperation through forums such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF).

Recalling the commitments of all States for implementation of General Assembly and Security Council resolutions relating to international terrorism, both sides also reaffirmed their support for the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and its four pillars, and underscored the need for the implementation of the Strategy in an integrated and balanced manner and in all its aspects.

Both sides reaffirmed that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.

They also underlined the importance of enhancing intercultural and inter-religious dialogue and understanding to promote tolerance and harmony.

The EU and Pakistan agreed that the next meeting of the dialogue will take place in Brussels in 2018.