Pakistan envoy in Australia meets Senator Penny Wong; brief her on bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Australia Babar Amin met Shadow Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong in her Parliament Office and briefed her on various areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

A particular focus of discussion was the enhancement of trade and economic relations between the two countries, a message received here from Canberra on Thursday said.

In this regard the High Commissioner elaborated the multiple investment opportunities existing in Pakistan along with the incentives offered to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Senator Wong expressed interest to know about Pakistan’s experience with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and investment opportunity for third countries in its projects. The High Commissioner provided the requisite information to her.