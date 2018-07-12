Pakistan envoy calls on foreign minister of Trinidad & Tobago

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Tariq Azim Khan, concurrently accredited to Trinidad and Tobago, called on Foreign Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Senator Dennis Moses at Port of Spain on Thursday.

The High Commissioner gave a detailed briefing on social, political and economic developments taking place in Pakistan and said that our state provides an excellent opportunity for foreign investors to make profit in the fastest growing economy, a message received here from Ottawa said.

The High Commissioner also briefed the Foreign Minister on the human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir and the growing atrocities being committed by the occupational forces.

He urged the Foreign Minister to raise the voice against human rights situation in held Kashmir.

The High Commissioner further briefed the Foreign Minister on Pakistan’s effort to bring peace in Afghanistan and said that strong, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan will continue to support peace process in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister agreed that there exists huge potential for cooperation between the two countries and all efforts will be made to boost bilateral trade.