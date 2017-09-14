Pakistan enjoys good ties with neighboring countries: FO

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Spokesman to Foreign Office Nafees

Zakria on Thursday said that Pakistan was enjoying good relations

with its neighboring countries.

Pakistan had enjoyed a good ties with United States (US) in the

past but US now wanted to talk with Pakistan to resolve the matter, he

said talking to PTV.

He said Pakistan would give priority to its national interest

first during negotiations with any country and it would maintain relations

on basis of mutual benefits.

Nafees Zakria said China, Iran and Turkey have acknowledged

Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism during Foreign Minister

Khawaja Muhammad Asif visit to these countries.

These three countries had endorsed the stance of Pakistan regarding

Afghanistan issue, he said and added that peace in Afghanistan was essential

for the entire region.

He said Afghanistan issue should be resolved politically but not with

military solution.

The FO said Asia pacific was an active region in the world and western

countries were eyeing on it.

Regarding atrocities on Rohingya Muslims, he said the Foreign Office

issued a condemnation statement on it and called on Burma Ambassador.

He said Pakistan has clear view point on Rohingya issue.