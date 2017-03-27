Pakistan enjoys good relations with Iran: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja M.Asif on Monday said that Pakistan enjoys good and brotherly relations with Iran.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Iran had played vital role in Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He said that Pakistan will not be the part of any coalition force which based on sectarianism.

To a question regarding Command of Islamic Coalition Force, he said that the decision was yet to be taken in this regard.