Pakistan enjoys good relations with gulf countries: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Tuesday said that Pakistan

enjoyed good relations with All Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia

and Qatar.

Talking to PTV, he said, Pakistan have to maintain balance

in relations with these countries.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has visited

Saudi Arabia and held meetings with its leadership.

The Senator said that Saudi Arabia had appreciated role of

Pakistan for defusing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

He said Pakistan should take forward its efforts of

mediation between the two countries.