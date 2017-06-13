ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
(PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Tuesday said that Pakistan
enjoyed good relations with All Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia
and Qatar.
Talking to PTV, he said, Pakistan have to maintain balance
in relations with these countries.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has visited
Saudi Arabia and held meetings with its leadership.
The Senator said that Saudi Arabia had appreciated role of
Pakistan for defusing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
He said Pakistan should take forward its efforts of
mediation between the two countries.
Pakistan enjoys good relations with gulf countries: Qayyum
