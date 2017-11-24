Pakistan enjoying good economic , defence ties with Saudi Arabia: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said Pakistan was enjoying good economic and defence ties with Saudi Arabia.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the protection of Harmain Sharifian was responsibility of every Muslim.

Khawaja M Asif said Minister for Defence Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan would participate in the meeting of Islamic Coalition Force (ICF) as it was formed to eliminate menace of terrorism.

He said Pakistan would play a mediator role with ICF to resolve any conflict.

He said that 2.6 million of Pakistani Overseas were living in Saudi Arabia, adding that both the countries were enjoying good brotherly ties.